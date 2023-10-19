Oconee Federal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SENECA, S.C. (AP) — SENECA, S.C. (AP) — Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) on Thursday reported net income of $312,000…

SENECA, S.C. (AP) — SENECA, S.C. (AP) — Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) on Thursday reported net income of $312,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seneca, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFED

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.