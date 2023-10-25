Oceaneering International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $29.8 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $29.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $635.2 million in the period.

