Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Oak Valley Bancorp: Q3…

Oak Valley Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 19, 2023, 7:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OAKDALE, Calif. (AP) — OAKDALE, Calif. (AP) — Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) on Thursday reported net income of $7.4 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Oakdale, California, said it had earnings of 89 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OVLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OVLY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up