O-I Glass: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $51 million.

The Perrysburg, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The glass container manufacturer posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, O-I Glass expects its per-share earnings to be 3 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $3 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OI

