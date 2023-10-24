NVR: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — NVR Inc. (NVR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $433.2 million. The…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — NVR Inc. (NVR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $433.2 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $125.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $112.79 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.51 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.59 billion.

