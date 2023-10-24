VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
NVR: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 9:06 AM

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — NVR Inc. (NVR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $433.2 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $125.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $112.79 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.51 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.59 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVR

