NVent: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — NVent Electric PLC (NVT) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $105.5 million. On a…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — NVent Electric PLC (NVT) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $105.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The maker of electrical connection and protection products posted revenue of $858.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $880.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, nVent expects its per-share earnings to range from 73 cents to 75 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.01 to $3.03 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.