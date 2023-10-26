NovoCure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $49.5…

ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $49.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Helier, Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The oncology drug developer posted revenue of $127.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $128.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVCR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.