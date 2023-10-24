Novartis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Novartis AG (NVS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.76 billion.…

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Novartis AG (NVS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.76 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Basel, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.74 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $11.78 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.05 billion.

