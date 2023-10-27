NorthWestern: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Thursday reported earnings of $29.3 million…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Thursday reported earnings of $29.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $321.1 million in the period.

NorthWestern expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.10 per share.

