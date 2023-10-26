Northrop Grumman: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of…

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $937 million.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $6.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.81 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $9.78 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.67 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.45 to $22.85 per share, with revenue expected to be $39 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.