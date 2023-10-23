VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Northeast Bancorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2023, 4:30 PM

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Northeast Bancorp (NBN) on Monday reported profit of $15.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lewiston, Maine-based company said it had net income of $2.01.

The holding company for Northeast Bank posted revenue of $63.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $37.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

