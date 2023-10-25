VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
North Dallas Bank & Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 2:19 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB) on Wednesday reported net income of $668,000 in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 26 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $18 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.5 million, which beat Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NODB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NODB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

