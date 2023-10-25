Norfolk Southern: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $478 million. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $478 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.65 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.74 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.

