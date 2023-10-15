No-Carb Diet: Foods to Eat for Weight Loss

There is an outcry, especially on social media, blaming carbs for the growing obesity problem. Carbohydrates have been maligned as…

There is an outcry, especially on social media, blaming carbs for the growing obesity problem. Carbohydrates have been maligned as the culprit of weight gain, so it may seem logical to ditch them and go on a no-carb diet for weight loss.

Not so fast. Despite their popularity, the trending posts on Tik Tok, Twitter and Instagram promoting no-carb diets contain critical misinformation that could negatively impact your health.

No-carb diets are an extreme version of low-carb diets and cut out carbs completely. They are risky and not recommended. Carbs have important functions in the body and are vital for good health.

“Eliminating all carbs in a no-carb diet is a culinary and nutritional nightmare,” says Christopher Gardner, a nutrition scientist and the Rehnborg Farquhar Professor of Medicine at Stanford University.

In this guide, we’ll explore what the no-carb diet is and what foods you can and can’t eat. Before you start a no-carb diet, read about the potential risks and benefits, along with the challenges of sustaining this eating plan long term.

What Is a No-Carb Diet?

There is not a specific no-carb diet but, in general, no-carb diets, also known as zero-carb diets, eliminate all carbohydrates. For reference, the 2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends 45% to 65% of a person’s calorie intake come from carbohydrates.

Carbs are found in milk, yogurt, fruits, vegetables, legumes, beans, pasta, bread, baked goods, sugars, sweetened beverages and grains. They are one of the three main macronutrients in foods; protein and fat are the other two. Macronutrients each perform essential bodily functions like digestion, absorption and metabolism and furthermore, provide important calories, vitamins, minerals, fiber and fluids. Carbs are also your body’s preferred source of fuel for energy, muscles and the brain.

“Muscles can store a little carb and use ketone bodies from fat for fuel but the brain needs carbs and won’t work as well without them,” explains former president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Connie Diekman.

So what’s left to eat when you eliminate carbs? Foods that contain mainly fat and protein, such as beef, fish, poultry, pork, eggs, deli meats, cheese, fats, oils and butter.

“These foods lack a wide range of essential vitamins, minerals and fiber, which is important for the microbiome and gut health,” says Gardner.

Some no-carb dieters include non-starchy vegetables such as greens, asparagus, cauliflower and broccoli because they are low in net carbs. While this is a term used by food manufacturers and not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, net carbs are determined by subtracting the amount of fiber from the total amount of carbohydrates.

On the whole, non-starchy vegetables are very low in carbs and high in fiber. Additionally, nuts, avocado and coconut are often included because they are very low in carbs.

Does the No-Carb Diet Work for Losing Weight?

A no-carb diet is likely to result in short-term, rapid weight loss. However, the loss is more likely fluid loss, or water weight.

Carbohydrates are stored along with fluid, thus the hydrate in the word.

“In the first few weeks, quick weight loss is due to water weight because every gram of carb holds approximately three grams of water,” explains University of Arkansas nutrition researcher Andrew Brown.

“There is very little, if any, research on the effectiveness of no-carb diets and weight loss,” says Brown. “You are taking a risk with your body since there is zero evidence on the no carb diet in the short or long term compared to a mountain of evidence on the importance of healthy carbs.” He adds that the effectiveness of any weight loss diet is highly individualized.

Since carbs perform important functions in the body, nutrition experts are cautious about recommending diets that eliminate them completely. There are different types of carbohydrates — complex carbs and simple or refined carbs — and each type affects the body differently, and many types and sources are beneficial to health.

“The biggest problem is not carbs but the kind of carbs chosen. Refined carbs are easier to eat in excess and can lead to weight gain,” says Diekman.

“Most of the time, what predicts weight loss is a calorie deficit so even extreme diets work but typically they are not sustainable,” explains Brown. “Eliminating entire classes of foods leads to missing nutrients, and in the case of carbs, that would be fiber, vitamins and minerals.”

The most successful weight loss plan is one you can stick to long term. And a no-carb diet is one that would be extremely challenging to follow long term.

“Without a doubt, a no-carb diet will be challenging to follow, especially around the holidays and social outings,” says Diekman. “Losing weight rapidly on extreme diets is usually followed by weight regain or the yo-yo syndrome, which can lead to gaining back more weight and more fat.”

No-carb vs. low-carb diets

A range of low-carb diets, on the other hand, have been studied extensively and some have been proven to be an effective weight loss strategy, depending on the amount and quality of the carbs. Research indicates that low-carb diets may also help stabilize blood sugar levels and ultimately decrease the body’s levels of insulin, a fat-storing hormone.

However, not all low-carb diets yield significant results. A 2019 study found that the potential benefits of a low-carb ketogenic type diet did not live up to its promise of treating obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

Low-carb diets include the Atkins diet, keto, South Beach, Profile Plan and paleo. Most keto and paleo diets allow 25 to 50 grams of carbs from primarily non-starchy vegetables.

How to Follow the No-Carb Diet

Basically, you’ll follow a no-carb diet by eliminating all carbs. Following a no-carb diet can be difficult and should be approached with caution. But if you are considering this plan, here are the foods allowed, along with ideas for breakfast, snack and desserts:

Zero-Carb Foods to Eat

— Meats: beef, pork, poultry, bacon, processed deli meats.

— Seafood.

— Eggs.

— Dairy: cheese, butter.

— Fats and oils.

— No calorie beverages: water, coffee, tea and artificially sweetened beverages.

— Avocado and coconut.*

— Non-starchy vegetables: spinach, kale, lettuce, broccoli, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes.*

— Nuts.*

No Carb Breakfast Ideas

— Omelets with eggs, cheese, and a variety of non-starchy vegetables* such as spinach, bell peppers and mushrooms.

— Scrambled, poached or fried eggs with bacon or ham.

— Avocado topped with nuts and non-starchy vegetables.*

— Egg white omelet with cheese and non-starchy vegetables.*

— Smoked salmon on sliced cucumbers.*

Snack Foods With Zero Carbs

— Beef jerky.

— Pork rinds.

— Salami wrapped string cheese.

— Cheese.

— Nuts.*

— Hard cooked eggs.

No Carb Dessert Ideas

— Sugar-free gelatin.

— Zero-carb marshmallows.

— Cinnamon pork rinds.

— Sugar-free meringue.

— Sugar-free candy.

*These foods contain small amounts of carbohydrates.

Potential Benefits of a No-Carb Diet

— Replacing carbs with protein and fat may help you feel full and reduce overall calorie intake. However, study results are inconsistent.

— A lot of processed foods are refined carbs, so by eating no or fewer carbs, you’ll no longer be taking in sugary beverages, sweets and refined grains.

— Rapid weight loss, though much of it will be water weight.

— Decreasing belly fat. Some studies indicate that very-low-carb diets may help decrease belly fat, which is associated with a number of health problems.

Potential Risks of a No-Carb Diet

No-carb diets restrict healthy carbs.

“It’s a shock to the body when you restrict healthy carbs, which can impact your energy level, cause brain fog, nutritional deficiencies and heightens potential health risks,” says Diekman.

Severely limiting carbs and relying on a diet of primarily protein and fats, including fatty meats and foods rich in saturated fats and cholesterol, can increase the risk for heart disease.

A recent report from the American Heart Association, led by Gardener, noted that clinical improvements, such as improved blood sugar and triglyceride levels, previously associated with very low carb diets, tended to be temporary. Instead, very low carb diets frequently resulted in increased LDL cholesterol levels, which can in turn increase the risk for heart disease.

“Not only is a no-carb diet a disaster with mind-numbing monotony but diets without fruits, vegetables, beans, dairy and whole grains are also very low in fiber, which is needed for the microbiome and gut health,” says Gardner. A lack of fiber can also lead to constipation and digestive issues.

In addition, keto flu is a common complaint from dieters when eliminating carbs. Symptoms include fatigue, headaches, nausea and irritability.

Bottom Line: Should You Try a No-Carb Diet for Weight Loss?

A no-carb diet is not the answer to lasting weight loss; it may help you shed pounds but the results will not be long lasting. Not only is it difficult to eliminate carbs and sustain the diet long term, there are also multiple risks including nutrient deficiencies, dehydration, constipation, brain fog and other health issues.

“The diet that works the best is the one you can stick to,” says Brown. “Losing weight is hard, and dramatically changing your diet by eliminating carbs will make it even harder.”

Instead of an extreme no-carb diet, you can still whittle your waistline by gradually reducing refined carbs, keep the healthy carbs and decrease overall calorie intake.

“Be selective about the carbs you eat and choose smart carbs that are nutrient rich and high in fiber like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and low-fat dairy. These are the foods that are the cornerstone of a healthy diet,” says Diekman.

“Have some fun, find some joy and pleasure in your diet from the variety of tastes from the most famous cuisines around the world, none of which are restricted to just meat, fish, butter and oil,” suggests Gardner.

If no-carb is your goal, consult a registered dietitian nutritionist for a balanced and sustainable weight loss plan designed exclusively for you.

