Nextracker: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Nextracker: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 5:32 PM

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Nextracker Inc. (NXT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $39.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $573.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $547.2 million.

Nextracker expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.95 to $2.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

