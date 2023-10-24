Nextgen Healthcare: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Nextgen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $5.1 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Nextgen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $5.1 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The provider of health care information systems posted revenue of $176.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXGN

