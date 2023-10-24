VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Nextgen Healthcare: Fiscal Q2…

Nextgen Healthcare: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Nextgen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $5.1 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The provider of health care information systems posted revenue of $176.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXGN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up