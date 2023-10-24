NextEra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.22 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. posted revenue of $7.17 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.45 billion.

NextEra expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.98 to $3.13 per share.

