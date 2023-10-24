NextEra Energy Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit…

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $53 million.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $367 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $417 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.