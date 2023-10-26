Newmont: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $158 million. On a…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $158 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The gold and copper miner posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEM

