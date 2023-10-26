VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Newmont: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 7:24 AM

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $158 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The gold and copper miner posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

