VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » New York Community Bancorp:…

New York Community Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 7:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $207 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hicksville, New York-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.04 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $931.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYCB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up