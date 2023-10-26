New York Community Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income…

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $207 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hicksville, New York-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.04 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $931.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYCB

