New Relic: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — New Relic Inc. (NEWR) on Friday reported a loss of $23.8 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — New Relic Inc. (NEWR) on Friday reported a loss of $23.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The cloud-based software analytics company posted revenue of $242.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $250.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEWR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.