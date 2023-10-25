VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
New Oriental: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 5:24 AM

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported net income of $165.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.13 per share.

The educational services provider posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in November, New Oriental said it expects revenue in the range of $785 million to $804.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EDU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

