New Oriental: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported net income of $165.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.13 per share.

The educational services provider posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in November, New Oriental said it expects revenue in the range of $785 million to $804.2 million.

