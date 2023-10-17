NetScout Systems, Nvidia fall; Wyndham Hotels, Circor rise, Tuesday, 10/17/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday: Lockheed Martin Corp., up 72…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Lockheed Martin Corp., up 72 cents to $441.13.

The aerospace and defense company reported strong third-quarter earnings.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down $5.03 to $309.36.

The investment bank’s latest financial results disappointed investors.

NetScout Systems Inc., down $4.57 to $23.02.

The provider of products that gauge network performance trimmed its financial forecasts for the year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., up $6.19 to $75.29.

Choice Hotels International is asking shareholders of the hotel chain to sign off on a buyout worth nearly $8 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., down $3.77 to $484.77.

The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies is buying Olink Holding.

Circor International Inc., up $2.75 to $56.

The maker of valves and other engineered products said it received all regulatory approvals for its sale to KKR.

Lucid Group Inc., down 28 cents to $5.

Investors were disappointed by the electric vehicle maker’s latest production and deliveries update.

Nvidia Corp., down $21.57 to $439.38.

Chipmakers will likely feel the impact of the U.S. government’s updated export controls to stop China from acquiring advanced computer chips.

