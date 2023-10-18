Netflix: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.68…

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.68 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Los Gatos, California-based company said it had net income of $3.73.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.46 per share.

The internet video service posted revenue of $8.54 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.53 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Netflix said it expects revenue in the range of $8.69 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $7.95 billion.

