Neogen: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Neogen: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 10, 2023, 7:10 AM

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing kits posted revenue of $229 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $231.8 million.

Neogen expects full-year revenue in the range of $955 million to $985 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEOG

