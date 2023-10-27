Live Radio
Home » Latest News » NatWest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NatWest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 27, 2023, 6:02 AM

EDINBURGH, Britain (AP) — EDINBURGH, Britain (AP) — NatWest Group plc (NWG) on Friday reported net income of $1.1 billion in its third quarter.

The Edinburgh, Britain-based bank said it had earnings of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 26 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $8.09 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $4.42 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWG

