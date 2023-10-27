National Presto: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) on Friday reported net income…

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) on Friday reported net income of $7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 99 cents.

The diversified production company that makes everything from household appliances to munitions posted revenue of $83.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NPK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.