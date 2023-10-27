VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
National Presto: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 27, 2023, 5:22 PM

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) on Friday reported net income of $7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 99 cents.

The diversified production company that makes everything from household appliances to munitions posted revenue of $83.1 million in the period.

