VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Nabors: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Nabors: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 5:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $6.26. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.40 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The drilling contractor posted revenue of $744.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $757.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up