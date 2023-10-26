MVB Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Thursday reported net income of $3.9 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Thursday reported net income of $3.9 million in its third quarter.

The Fairmont, West Virginia-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $54.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $35.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MVBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MVBF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.