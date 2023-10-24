Mueller Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) on Tuesday reported net income of $132.7 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) on Tuesday reported net income of $132.7 million in its third quarter.

The Collierville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share.

The copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products company posted revenue of $819.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.