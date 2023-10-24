VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Mueller Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Mueller Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 7:32 AM

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) on Tuesday reported net income of $132.7 million in its third quarter.

The Collierville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share.

The copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products company posted revenue of $819.8 million in the period.

