MSC Industrial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $87.6 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $343.2 million, or $6.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.01 billion.

