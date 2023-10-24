VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Home » Latest News » MSA Safety: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MSA Safety: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 4:50 PM

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) on Tuesday reported net income of $65.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.65. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.78 per share.

The maker of safety products posted revenue of $446.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

