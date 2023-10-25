Mr Cooper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $275 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coppell, Texas-based company said it had net income of $4.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.79 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $574 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $428 million.

