VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Morningstar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Morningstar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 5:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Wednesday reported profit of $39.1 million in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The investment research firm posted revenue of $515.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MORN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MORN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up