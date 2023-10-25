Morningstar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Wednesday reported profit of $39.1 million in its third quarter.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Wednesday reported profit of $39.1 million in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The investment research firm posted revenue of $515.5 million in the period.

