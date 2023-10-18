Morgan Stanley: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.41 billion. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.41 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.38 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $24.6 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.27 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.08 billion.

