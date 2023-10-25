VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Monro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Monro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 7:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rochester, New York-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The automotive repair chain posted revenue of $322.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNRO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up