Monolithic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $121.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kirkland, Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.48. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.07 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $474.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $474.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $442 million to $462 million.

