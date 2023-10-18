Monarch Casino: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $24.2 million.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.38 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $133 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.3 million.

