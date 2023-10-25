Molina: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $245 million.

On a per-share basis, the Long Beach, California-based company said it had profit of $4.21. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.05 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.87 per share.

The provider of Medicaid-related services posted revenue of $8.55 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.3 billion.

