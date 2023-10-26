VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Mobileye: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Mobileye: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 6:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — JERUSALEM (AP) — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $17 million.

The Jerusalem-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The maker of driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies posted revenue of $530 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $530.8 million.

Mobileye expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBLY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up