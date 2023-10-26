Mobileye: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JERUSALEM (AP) — JERUSALEM (AP) — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $17 million. The Jerusalem-based…

JERUSALEM (AP) — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $17 million.

The Jerusalem-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The maker of driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies posted revenue of $530 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $530.8 million.

Mobileye expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBLY

