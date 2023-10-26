Minerals Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.2 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.49 per share.

The maker of mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products posted revenue of $547.8 million in the period.

