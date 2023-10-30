MiMedx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.8 million.…

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The developer of biomaterials made from sterilized human amniotic membrane posted revenue of $81.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.7 million.

