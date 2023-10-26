MidWestOne: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) on Thursday reported net income…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) on Thursday reported net income of $9.1 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Iowa City, Iowa, said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

The holding company for MidWestOne Bank posted revenue of $73.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.4 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

