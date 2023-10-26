Midland States Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $18 million.

The Effingham, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $121.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $76.8 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSBI

