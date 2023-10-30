Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Oct. 30. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Oct. 30.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Oct. 30 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council Committee meetings – Montgomery County Council Committee meetings including Public Safety (PS) Committee (9:30 AM EDT), and Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee (1:30 PM EDT) meetings

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Genevieve Kurtz, Office of Council President Hucker, Genevieve.Kurtz@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7937

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

——————–

Monday, Oct. 30 9:40 AM First Couple’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden depart Delaware Air National Guard Base, New Castle, DE, en route to Joint Base Andrews (9:40 AM EDT, out-of-town pool), depart JBA (10:20 AM EDT, in-town pool), and arrive at the White House West Executive Avenue (10:40 AM EDT, in-town pool). The president and Vice President Kamala Harris then receive the Presidential Daily Briefing in the White House Oval Office (11:00 AM EDT, closed press) and participate in an event on artificial intelligence in the East Room (2:30 PM EDT, pre-credentialed media and pooled for TV). Later, President Biden and Dr Biden host local public school students, military-connected children, and neighborhood families for trick-or-treating in the White House South Portico (5:30 PM EDT, open press)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

Monday, Oct. 30 9:40 AM First Couple’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden depart Delaware Air National Guard Base, New Castle, DE, en route to Joint Base Andrews (9:40 AM EDT, out-of-town pool), depart JBA (10:20 AM EDT, in-town pool), and arrive at the White House West Executive Avenue (10:40 AM EDT, in-town pool). The president and Vice President Kamala Harris then receive the Presidential Daily Briefing in the White House Oval Office (11:00 AM EDT, closed press) and participate in an event on artificial intelligence in the East Room (2:30 PM EDT, pre-credentialed media and pooled for TV). Later, President Biden and Dr Biden host local public school students, military-connected children, and neighborhood families for trick-or-treating in the White House South Portico (5:30 PM EDT, open press)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

Monday, Oct. 30 10:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore joins Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott and the MCB Real Estate team to deliver remarks at the Baltimore Together Press Conference, Light Street Pavilion 301 Light St, Baltimore, MD (10:00 AM EDT), and participates in a conversation with President and CEO of Baltimore Development Corporation Colin Tarbert at the Baltimore Together Summit, M&T Bank Exchange at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, 12 N Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD (5:00 PM EDT)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

——————–

Monday, Oct. 30 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen announces launch of transit initiative – Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld announce the launch of the Prince George’s County Transit Transformation (PGC TT) initiative, via press conference

Location: Call a Bus, 8401 D’Arcy Rd, Forestville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Anthony McAuliffe, Prince George’s County Executive PIO, AMMcAuliffe@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 458 1620

——————–

Monday, Oct. 30 11:00 AM Maryland Department of Health holds Public Health Laboratory celebration – Maryland Department of Health holds celebration for 125th anniversary of the Maryland Public Health Laboratory

Location: MDH Laboratories Administration, 1770 Ashland Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://health.maryland.gov/pages/home.aspx

Contacts: Chase Cook, Maryland Department of Health, chase.cook@maryland.gov, 1 410 767 8649

——————–

Monday, Oct. 30 6:00 PM Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Braveboy holds domestic violence prevention event – Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy hosts 6th annual ‘Not One: Campaign Against Domestic Violence’

Location: City of Praise Family Ministries, 8501 Jericho City Dr, Landover, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Chauka Reid, Office of the State’s Attorney, ckreid@co.pg.md.us

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 30 6:00 PM Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Committee of the Whole meeting

Location: Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison St SE, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.