Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Oct. 27.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 27 8:30 AM West Virginia University Pumpkin Drop – West Virginia University Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources 34th Pumpkin Drop, engineering design competition where students from K-12 design enclosures to protect pumpkins during an 11-story drop from the Engineering Science Building roof

Location: Engineering Research Building, Evansdale Dr, Morgantown, WV

Weblinks: http://www.wvu.edu, https://twitter.com/WestVirginiaU

Contacts: Paige Nesbit, West Virginia University, Paige.Nesbit@mail.wvu.edu, 1 304 293 4135

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 27 9:00 AM Department of Public Works District Snow Team host a multi-agency winter weather simulation

Location: Farragut St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://dpw.dc.gov/

Contacts: Nancee Lyons, DC DPW, nancee.lyons@dc.gov, 1 202 368 7622

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 27 10:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the Presidential Daily Briefing (10:00 AM EDT, closed press), departs the White House en route to campaign reception in Washington, DC (4:50 PM EDT, in-town travel pool), and participates in campaign reception (6:00 PM EDT, restricted in-town travel pool). President Biden then departs Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, DC, en route to New Castle, DE (7:15 PM EDT, in-town travel pool), and arrives in New Castle, Delaware Air National Guard Base, New Castle, DE (8:10 PM EDT, out-of-town pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 27 12:00 PM Dem Maryland senatorial candidate David Trone holds roundtable with Yusef Salaam – Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate David Trone holds roundtable discussion with Yusef Salaam of the Exonerated Five, previously known as the ‘Central Park Five’, who were wrongfully convicted and spent more than a decade in prison before being exonerated

Location: Baltimore Unity Hall, 1505 Eutaw Pl, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.davidtrone.com/, https://twitter.com/davidjtrone

Contacts: David Trone for Congress, press@davidtrone.com

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 27 – Saturday, Oct. 28 MCM Health & Fitness Expo – Marine Corps Marathon Health & Fitness Expo

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Fort Washington, MD

Weblinks: http://www.marinemarathon.com, https://twitter.com/Marine_Marathon

Contacts: Kristen Loflin, Marine Corps Marathon, Kristen.loflin@usmc-mccs.org

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 28 9:30 AM 32BJ SEIU and SEIU Virginia 512 union members rally to promote early voting in Virginia – 32BJ SEIU and SEIU Virginia 512 union members rally to promote early voting in Virginia ahead of next month’s legislative elections. Speakers include SEIU President Mary Kay Henry and Virginia House Democratic Leader Don Scott. Participants then canvass in support of state Senate candidates Del. Danica Roem and Russet Perry, and state House candidates Marty Martinez, Travis Nembhard, and Josh Thomas immediately after the rally

Location: Historic District, Historic District, 7000 Infantry Ridge Rd, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: http://www.seiu.org, https://twitter.com/SEIU

Contacts: Phoebe Rogers, BerlinRosen, phoebe.rogers@berlinrosen.com, 1 914 343 9063

Saturday, Oct. 28 10:00 AM United Way NCA ‘Project Community Connect’ resource fair – United Way of the National Capital Area ‘Project Community Connect’ resource fair, bringing together local service providers to help build community, shift mindsets around homelessness through personal experience and connection, and provide resources to individuals experiencing homelessness

Location: Gunston Middle School, 2700 S Lang St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.unitedwaynca.org/, https://twitter.com/uwnca

Contacts: Julie Rosenthal, JR Communications, Julie@jrcommunications.com, 1 202 486 3059

Sunday, Oct. 29 Marine Corps Marathon – 48th Marine Corps Marathon – ‘largest marathon in the world that doesn’t offer prize money’. * Famous former runners include Clarence Thomas, Andy Baldwin, John Edwards, Oprah Winfrey, Jill Biden, Richie McDonald, Drew Carey, Mike Huckabee, Al Gore, and Ted Koppel

Location: Arlington County, VA

Weblinks: http://www.marinemarathon.com/, https://twitter.com/Marine_Marathon

Contacts: U.S. Marine Corps, MCMcustomerservice@usmc-mccs.org

