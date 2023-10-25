Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Oct. 25. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 25 10:00 AM Delaware Governor John Carney signs a proclamation in celebration of Principals’ Month

Location: State of Delaware – Carvel Office Building, 820 N French St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 25 10:00 AM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott holds a ribbon cutting event at Baker’s View Development

Location: 2309 Division St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 25 11:40 AM Jill Biden tours NIH Clinical Center with Jodie Haydon, Australian PM’s partner – First Lady Dr Jill Biden and Jodie Haydon, partner of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, tour NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, MD, to ‘showcase how the National Cancer Institute supports pediatric cancer research, including through the collaboration of U.S.- and Australia-based researchers’ * Part of the official state visit of PM Albanese to Washington, DC

Location: NIH Clinical Center, 10 Center Dr, Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/FLOTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Pooled press

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 25 5:30 PM Prince William County Police Department hosts community ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

Location: Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: http://www.pwcgov.org/

Contacts: Sharon Richardson, Prince William County Police, pwcpdpio@pwcgov.org

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 25 – Saturday, Oct. 28 GRIDSMART Technologies INTERSECT Conference – GRIDSMART Technologies INTERSECT Conference, to discuss issues facing the transportation industry

Location: Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.gridsmart.com, https://twitter.com/GRIDSMARTTech

Contacts: Pete Spiller, High Impact, pspiller@highimpactcom.com, 1 407 683 0045

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 25 – Saturday, Oct. 28 American Medical Writers Association Annual Conference

Location: Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, 700 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.amwa.org/page/Conference, https://twitter.com/AmMedWriters

Contacts: AMWA, amwa@amwa.org, 1 240 238 0940

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.