Mid Atlantic Daybook

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 24 8:30 AM Washington County Board of County Commissioners meeting

Location: 100 W Washington St, Hagerstown, MD

Weblinks: http://www.washco-md.net/

Contacts: Washington County PR, 1 240 313 2380

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 24 9:00 AM Maryland State Board of Education meeting

Location: Maryland State Department of Education, 200 W Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Raven Hill, State of Maryland , raven.hill@maryland.gov, 1 410 767 0486

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 24 9:35 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s public schedule – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin hosts ‘Right Help, Right Now’ Faith leaders forum on mental health, The Commons, 2101 Maywill St, Richmond, VA (9:35 AM EDT), visits Peruvian Brothers restaurant, 1450 South Eads St, Suite 60, Arlington, VA (3:30 PM EDT), and visits the Eden Center to meet with members of the Virginia Asian-American community, 6771 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church, VA (4:45 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 24 1:00 PM Maryland AG Brown announces action to protect children from online harm – Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announces enforcement action undertaken to protect Maryland children from harm while online

Location: Hampstead Hill Academy, 500 S Linwood Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.oag.state.md.us, https://twitter.com/BrianFrosh

Contacts: Maryland AG press, Press@oag.state.md.us, 1 410 576 7009

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 24 3:30 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott attends housing development grand opening – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, and LLC Vice President Josh Neiman and Managing Partner David Bramble attend grand opening of Lofts at Yard 56 housing development

Location: Lofts at Yard 56, 560 Bayview Blvd, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 24 4:30 PM Howard County Council Cannabis Workgroup meeting

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 24 6:00 PM Delaware Small Business Chamber hosts mixer

Location: Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dsbchamber.com/

Contacts: Delaware Small Business Chamber events, events@dsbchamber.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 24 6:30 PM Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj delivers State of Justice address

Location: Douglass Community Center, 705-H E Market St, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Loudoun County Office of Public Affairs and Communications, publicaffairs@loudoun.gov, 1 703 777 0113

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 24 – Wednesday, Oct. 25 Collegiate Inventors Competition finals – Collegiate Inventors Competition finals. This year’s competition features undergraduate finalist teams from University of Pennsylvania, Johns Hopkins University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Duke University, and graduate finalists from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, and Dartmouth College

Location: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, 600 Dulany St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.invent.org/, https://twitter.com/InventorsHOF

Contacts: National Inventors Hall of Fame press, media@invent.org, 1 800 968 4332

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 24 McCormick & Co Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.39000 USD

Weblinks: https://mccormickcorporation.gcs-web.com/events

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 25 12:00 PM Jill Biden tours NIH Clinical Center with Jodie Haydon, Australian PM’s partner – First Lady Dr Jill Biden and Jodie Haydon, partner of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, tour NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, MD, to ‘showcase how the National Cancer Institute supports pediatric cancer research, including through the collaboration of U.S.- and Australia-based researchers’ * Part of the official state visit of PM Albanese to Washington, DC

Location: NIH Clinical Center, 10 Center Dr, Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/FLOTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Pooled press

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 25 – Saturday, Oct. 28 GRIDSMART Technologies INTERSECT Conference – GRIDSMART Technologies INTERSECT Conference, to discuss issues facing the transportation industry

Location: Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.gridsmart.com, https://twitter.com/GRIDSMARTTech

Contacts: Pete Spiller, High Impact, pspiller@highimpactcom.com, 1 407 683 0045

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 25 – Saturday, Oct. 28 American Medical Writers Association Annual Conference

Location: Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, 700 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.amwa.org/page/Conference, https://twitter.com/AmMedWriters

Contacts: AMWA, amwa@amwa.org, 1 240 238 0940

