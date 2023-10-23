Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Oct. 23. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Oct. 23.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 23 9:30 AM Howard County Council work session

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 23 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper joins New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester to announce the county’s ‘100 EV Plugs Plan’ to make more than 100 electric vehicle charging plugs available to the public at New Castle County parks and libraries, Woodlawn Library, 2020 W. 9th St (10:00 AM EDT), and joins Advisor to the President and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu, Administrator for the Federal Railroad Administration Amit Bose, Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, and Amtrak officials to celebrate the improvements made to the Wilmington train station, Joseph R. Biden Jr. Railroad Station, 100 French St (11:30 AM EDT)

Location: Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 23 10:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the Presidential Daily Briefing (10:00 AM EDT, closed press), departs Rehoboth Beach, De en route to Fort Lesley J. McNair with First Lady Dr Jill Biden (10:30 AM EDT, out-of-town pool), departs Fort Lesley J. McNair (11:35 AM EDT, in-town travel pool), and arrives at the White House, (11: 45 AM EDT, in-town travel). President Biden then participates in event highlighting ‘how Bidenomics and investing in America agenda are growing the economy from the middle out and bottom up in every region of the country’ (2:15 PM EDT, pre-credentialed media)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 23 11:00 AM Prince George’s County Exe Alsobrooks attends health center ground breaking – Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks breaks ground on County Health Department’s new health center

Location: 9001 Edmonston Rd, Greenbelt, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Anthony McAuliffe, Prince George’s County Executive PIO, AMMcAuliffe@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 458 1620

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 23 11:00 AM Dem Sen. Tim Kaine attends wreath laying for BRANDON ACT namesake – Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine attends wreath laying ceremony to honor Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Caserta, the namesake of the BRANDON ACT, with first-ever LULAC posthumous membership

Location: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, 1 Wilson Ave, Fort Myer, VA

Weblinks: http://www.lulac.org, https://twitter.com/LULAC

Contacts: David Cruz, League of United Latin American Citizens, davidcruz@lulac.org, 1 818 689 9991

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 23 1:00 PM Montgomery County Council president media availability – Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass discusses various council matters

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Lucia Jimenez, Montgomery County, Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 23 1:15 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott discusses thanksgiving dinner event – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announces a change in venue for the 2023 Annual Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving Dinner

Location: Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center, 201 Reedbird Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 23 1:15 PM Delaware Gov. Carney signs proclamations – Delaware Governor John Carney signs proclamations in observance of Health Literacy Month and Children’s Health Month

Location: State of Delaware – Carvel Office Building, 820 N French St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 23 3:30 PM Dem Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks on campaign trail – Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks holds ‘Baltimore United for Angela Rally’ and announces an endorsement

Location: Monument City Brewing Company, 1 N Haven St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://www.angelaalsobrooks.com/

Contacts: Gina Ford, Angela Alsobrooks for Senate, gina@angelaalsobrooks.com, 1 202 415 0601

LOCATION AND TIME EMBARGOED UNTIL EVENT BEGINS

——————–

Monday, Oct. 23 – Wednesday, Oct. 25 American Society for Cellular and Computational Toxicology Annual Meeting – American Society for Cellular and Computational Toxicology (ASCCT) 12th annual meeting, themed ‘Spotlight on NAMs: Elevating New Approaches in Risk Assessments’

Location: Hotel Silver Spring, 8727 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.ascctox.org/

Contacts: ASCCT, info@ascctox.org

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 23 – Wednesday, Oct. 25 Commerce Secretary Raimondo keynotes National Minority Enterprise Development Week Conference – Minority Business Development Agency National Minority Enterprise Development Week Conference, with keynote today from Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo

Location: The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mbda.gov, https://twitter.com/USMBDA

Contacts: Minority Enterprise Development Week, medweek@mbda.gov, 1 888 836 7647

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 24 – Wednesday, Oct. 25 Collegiate Inventors Competition finals – Collegiate Inventors Competition finals. This year’s competition features undergraduate finalist teams from University of Pennsylvania, Johns Hopkins University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Duke University, and graduate finalists from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, and Dartmouth College

Location: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, 600 Dulany St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.invent.org/, https://twitter.com/InventorsHOF

Contacts: National Inventors Hall of Fame press, media@invent.org, 1 800 968 4332

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 24 McCormick & Co Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.39000 USD

Weblinks: https://mccormickcorporation.gcs-web.com/events

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 25 12:00 PM Jill Biden tours NIH Clinical Center with Jodie Haydon, Australian PM’s partner – First Lady Dr Jill Biden and Jodie Haydon, partner of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, tour NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, MD, to ‘showcase how the National Cancer Institute supports pediatric cancer research, including through the collaboration of U.S.- and Australia-based researchers’ * Part of the official state visit of PM Albanese to Washington, DC

Location: NIH Clinical Center, 10 Center Dr, Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/FLOTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Pooled press

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 25 – Saturday, Oct. 28 GRIDSMART Technologies INTERSECT Conference – GRIDSMART Technologies INTERSECT Conference, to discuss issues facing the transportation industry

Location: Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.gridsmart.com, https://twitter.com/GRIDSMARTTech

Contacts: Pete Spiller, High Impact, pspiller@highimpactcom.com, 1 407 683 0045

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 25 – Saturday, Oct. 28 American Medical Writers Association Annual Conference

Location: Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, 700 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.amwa.org/page/Conference, https://twitter.com/AmMedWriters

Contacts: AMWA, amwa@amwa.org, 1 240 238 0940

