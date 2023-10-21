Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Oct. 21. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 21 8:00 AM Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Braveboy hosts domestic violence awareness bike ride – Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy hosts 4th annual Purple Bike Ride for domestic violence awareness

Location: Fairwood Community Park, 12390 Fairwood Pkwy, Bowie, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Denise Douglas, Prince George’s County Office of the State’s Attorney, dadouglas@co.pg.md.us, 1 240 623 4642

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 21 9:30 AM Alexandria City Council hosts town hall meeting

Location: Charles Houston Recreation Center, 901 Wythe St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: Ebony Fleming, City of Alexandria, ebony.fleming@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 402 1745

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 21 10:00 AM Delaware DNREC hosts 14th annual Blackbird Creek Fall Festival

Location: Blackbird Creek Reserve, 801 Blackbird Landing Rd, Townsend, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dnrec.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/YourDNREC

Contacts: Michael Globetti, Delaware DNREC, Michael.Globetti@delaware.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 21 12:00 PM U.S. Coast Guard Station Annapolis holds open house

Location: U.S. Coast Guard Station Annapolis, 3425 Thomas Point Rd, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.uscg.mil, https://twitter.com/USCG

Contacts: Coast Guard PA Detachment Baltimore, NCRPublicAffairs@uscg.mil, 1 410 576 2541

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 21 – Sunday, Oct. 22 Maryland Zoo in Baltimore hosts OktoBEARfest

Location: The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, 1 Safari Pl, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.marylandzoo.org/

Contacts: Mike Evitts, Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, mike.evitts@marylandzoo.org

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Sunday, Oct. 22 – Wednesday, Oct. 25 Minority Business Development Agency National Minority Enterprise Development Week Conference

Location: The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mbda.gov, https://twitter.com/USMBDA

Contacts: Minority Enterprise Development Week, medweek@mbda.gov, 1 888 836 7647

——————–

Sunday, Oct. 22 – Tuesday, Oct. 24 LIMRA Annual Conference

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

Weblinks: http://www.limra.com, https://twitter.com/LIMRA

Contacts: Catherine Theroux, LIMRA, ctheroux@limra.com, 1 860 285 7787

——————–

——————–

Monday, Oct. 23 – Wednesday, Oct. 25 American Society for Cellular and Computational Toxicology Annual Meeting – American Society for Cellular and Computational Toxicology (ASCCT) 12th annual meeting, themed ‘Spotlight on NAMs: Elevating New Approaches in Risk Assessments’

Location: Hotel Silver Spring, 8727 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.ascctox.org/

Contacts: ASCCT, info@ascctox.org

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 23 – Wednesday, Oct. 25 Commerce Secretary Raimondo keynotes National Minority Enterprise Development Week Conference – Minority Business Development Agency National Minority Enterprise Development Week Conference, with keynote today from Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo

Location: The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mbda.gov, https://twitter.com/USMBDA

Contacts: Minority Enterprise Development Week, medweek@mbda.gov, 1 888 836 7647

